Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Allegedly Harassing Gigi Hadid and Her Mom Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges of harassment of his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her celebrity mother Yolanda Hadid earlier this month, according to court documents. It was alleged that the former One Direction singer had gotten violent during an argument last month at the family’s home in Philadelphia. Zayn was accused of grabbing Yolanda and shocking her against a dresser and cursing her, according to court documents. The documents also suggest that the musician had used derogatory language, including calling Yolanda a “f— Dutch slut”.

The 28-year-old musician also allegedly asked Gigi to “defend your partner against your f— mother in my house,” documents filed in Bucks County say. According to citations filed with a magisterial district court in Pennsylvania, Zayn Malik also tried to fight a man, whom TMZ identified as a security guard.

He was charged in September for four instances of harassment. He entered a plea on Wednesday, reports say.

Malik and Hadid have a one-year-old daughter together. In a statement given to a news portal, Zayn Malik said, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details.”

Zayn, however, did address the accusations in an official statement which he released on Twitter. He stated that he wanted to “protect” his and Gigi’s 13-month-old daughter Khai. Zayn went on and wrote that he wanted to protect the privacy of his family and wrote that he did not want “private family matters” to be shared with the public, which also includes an “argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.” He further mentioned, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems, for now, there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

As reported by E! Gigi’s representative also issued a statement stating that the model is devoted to their daughter Khai and needs privacy during this time.

