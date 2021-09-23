Youth Dies Due to Dengue in Kolkata, Panic Spreads

Viral fever cases are on the rise in West Bengal. Dengue and viral fever patients are being admitted in large numbers to hospitals in several districts across North Bengal. Now, a dengue death has also been reported from the state capital, Kolkata. A youth from Behala has died because of Dengue. The youth while visiting a relative’s house in the Baranagar area died due to the viral infection. This has spread panic among the locals.

Abhirup Saha, 19, was a resident of Taratla, Kolkata. He had come down to visit his uncle’s house in Ghosh Para in Baranagar. He was supposed to spend a few days there before returning to his own home. However, he contracted dengue after which he was admitted to the Peerless Hospital on Monday.

After battling dengue for two days, he finally succumbed to the disease on Wednesday. This news has spread panic among the common people in the Ghoshpara area. A relative of Abhirup alleged that the treatment at the hospital was not carried out properly and he died due to medical negligence.

The local administration, however, has reassured the locals. Basab Chandra Ghosh, the coordinator of Ward No 24 of Baranagar municipality alleged that it was a conspiracy by the opposition to malign the government and authorities.

Two people have died of dengue this season. Viral fever has reportedly spread in Jalpaiguri, Malda, Asansol, Alipurduar, West Burdwan and Durgapur districts, affecting many people including children. An atmosphere of panic has been created in all these areas and the district authorities are trying to reassure the residents and are carrying out meetings with hospital authorities on how to control the outbreak.

