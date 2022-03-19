‘Your Wife Stood Her Ground’

Days after Kangana Ranaut schooled Karanvir Bohra for asking Lock Upp co-contestant Anjali Arora to “fake crush” on him, actor Karan Kundrra has come down heavily on the ‘Qubool Hai’ actor. Karanvir was invited to the ‘Jhol Ghar’ and jailor Karan Kundrra slammed him for asking Anjali Arora to create a “love angle” with him despite being married.

Karanvir Bohra clarified that it wasn’t a “romance angle” and instead he just wanted to create an angle where she has a crush on him. Explaining further, Karanvir said, “Of course, I will not be involved because I am married. It won’t be from my side, let it be from your side as a crush not even a romance. My wife and her family must have felt bad, I’m sure and I really apologise to them and her.”

An upset Karan Kundrra said, “KV, it f-king looked bad. Do you know how long I’ve known Teejay? You know. Put yourself in Teejay’s shoes or if she would have done something similar on a show, you would have been s**t scared.”

Karanvir Bohra further apologised for his “silly mistake.” Karan Kundrra later gave Karanvir an opportunity to meet his wife Teejay Sidhu in person and apologise to her. Karan said, “Your wife, single-handedly has stood her ground and supported you and taken all that s**t that came and it was a s**t show.”

However, in exchange, he was asked to evict one contestant from the show whose name wasn’t on the chargesheet. For the unversed, Anjali disclosed a secret about Karanvir Bohra to Munawar Faruqui in a recent episode. Karanvir had proposed that she fake one-sided love with him for the sake of audience affection, according to Anjali.

