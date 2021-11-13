‘You Would Work with Salman as the Director?’ Asks Salman Khan to Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Dhamaka, is doing the promotions in full-swing. The actor recently graced his presence on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 where he met the superstar Salman Khan and exchanged tête-à-tête around films and work.

In the recent promo released by the channel, Salman and Kartik are seen having a fun time with each other while discussing about the latter’s role of a journalist in Dhamaka. Salman asks Kartik in a rapid fire round, “Agar mein actor nahi hota toh kya hota, koi option nahi” Kartik funnily replies to him, “Sir agar aap actor nahi hote, toh hum kya karte?”

Salman then reveals, “Toh phir aap Salman khan the director ke saath kaam karte aur Salman Khan aapka competition nahi hota”. To this, Kartik cheekily replies, “Sir sign kar lijiye!”

Both Kartik and Salman enjoyed a good laugh on the subject afterwards. It will surely be exciting to watch Salman directing the heartthrob of the nation, Kartik, and treat the audiences with some exciting content.

Kartik truly has left us all anticipating the release of the film with intense and exciting trailer and the recent song Khoya Paaya. It looks super-promising which is why the fans are all the more excited for Kartik’s Dhamaka now. The lover boy is clearly set to impress fans with his whole avatar in this upcoming thriller by Ram Madhvani. Dhamaka is one of the most anticipated films of Kartik’s and it hits the OTT platform from November 19.

