‘You Talk of Nepotism and Then Look at Photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter, Kareena Kapoor’s Son’

Filmmaker Farah Khan in a conversation with actor Arbaaz Khan for his chat show Pinch, fought off haters, who comment on her weight, films, and family. Reading out a troll comment about her triplets, Diva, Anya and Czar, “Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s children so skinny)?” She hit back, “Sun, tu tere bachchon ko sambhaal, main mere bachchon ko sambhaal lungi (Listen, you take care of your kids, I’ll look after mine).”

Further, on the topic of nepotism in Bollywood, the filmmaker said, “Aap bolte ho nepotism and all that but dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ki beti (Suhana Khan) ki photo, ya Kareena ka bete ki photo (You complain about nepotism but you want to see only Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s photos or Kareena Kapoor’s son’s picture).”

Filmmaker said even though she does not mind too much when she faces trolling on social media, she revealed why she does not put out pictures of her children on social media during any festival. Farah said, “It really irritates me, asking whether my children are Hindu or Muslim. Earlier I used to post my children’s photo for Diwali and Eid, I have stopped doing that. I don’t post pictures during religious festivals…it’s very sad, but I don’t do it.”

Even though the filmmaker delivered several commercial potboilers, reacting to how she still gets trolled for her film Tees Maar Khan, she said, “People have done far worse movies, people have done far worse work, and you’re still stuck with that (Tees Maar Khan).”

The full episode of the conversation will be released on September 1 on QuPlay’s YouTube channel, ZEE5 and MyFm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here