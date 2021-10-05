You Can Now do Live Darshan of Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple; Here’s a Step-by-step Guide

Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is among the busiest temples in the country. Thousands of people gather at the temple on Tuesdays. After staying shut for months last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the temple opened its sanctum to devotees digitally. It came up with a free mobile application through which devotees can seek blessings. Developed by Cynapto Technologies Private Limited, ‘Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple’ is a native mobile application for iOS, Android and iPad.

It allows devotees to view a live darshan, book an appointment/ darshan, conduct pooja over a video call, view their bookings, donate money via payment gateway integration and view their donations. The App supports three languages – English, Marathi and Hindi.

HERE’S THE LINKS TO DOWNLOAD SHRI SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE APP:

Apple Download

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/siddhivinayak-temple/id1524939351

Android Download

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cynapto.ssvt

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE FOR LIVE DARSHAN THROUGH MOBILE APP:

Open App on your phone

Select your language: English, Hindi, Marathi

Enter your details, and register

Select ‘Live Darshan’

A page will open where you can do Live darshan

You can also do LIVE darshan by clicking on the YouTube link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYfJmZAeQzM&feature=emb_logo

SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE AARTI TIMINGS

WEDNESDAY TO MONDAY

Kakad Aarti – 5.30 a.m. to 6.00 a.m.

Evening Aarti -– 7.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m

Shejaarti – The last Aarti of the day: 9.50 p. m. (The temple doors remain closed after shejaarti)

The Temple is fully closed till next morning after ‘Shejaarti.

TIMINGS ON TUESDAYS

Kakad Aarti –5.00 a.m. to 5.30 a.m.

Night Aarti – 9.30 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Shejaarti – The last Aarti of the day: 12 am (The temple doors remain closed after shejaarti)

ABOUT THE TEMPLE

Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai is one of the famous Ganpati temples, which is often visited by celebrities and dignitaries.

The temple was established in 1801.

The Ganpati here is also known as Navasacha Ganpati which means if you wish for something before Lord Siddhi Vinayak then it will be granted.

The Siddhivinayak Ganesha idol is quite unique and unusual as it was carved out of a single black stone and has Ganesha’s trunk to the right instead of left.

