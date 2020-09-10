You Can Land in Jail for Piracy on Downloading Bollywood and Hollywood Films From Bollyshare

Bollyshare has been known for sharing almost every Hollywood blockbuster movies. From Parasite to Avengers: Endgame, Bollyshare has leaked them all. Some of the other films leaked by Bollyshare include Ford v Ferrari, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Lion King.

What all is available on Bollyshare?

More recently, the website has been convicted of leaking Bird of Prey, Joker and Dolittle.

Not only Hollywood, Bollyshare has leaked its fair share of Bollywood flicks as well, including films like Love Aaj Kal, Jawaani Jaaneman, Dabangg 3 and Pagalpanti. What makes this Bollyshare even more dangerous in terms of piracy is the fact that the website is also responsible for providing free content from OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Hooq and Ullu.

Bollyshare has also leaked shows like Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and The Kapil Sharma Show, among others.

The internet has proven to be a boon for users who love to binge watch movies without having to pay for them. Purchasing a ticket and watching a film at the theatre, or subscribing to an OTT platform is perhaps the right way to go about to help all the people who have spent hours behind making such cinematic experiences. However, a lot of people prefer to download the free latest Hindi, English and other language movies rather than paying for them. Sites like BollyShare cater to such clientele.

A comparatively newer site on the internet, Bollyshare has managed to attract a lot of traffic thanks to its unique and simple interface which is easy to use. The site also offers South Indian films on their website in original audio in HD quality for free download.

The website’s interface has different section for Bollywood that enables viewers to download Hindi content with ease. It offers many streaming and downloading qualities, ranging from 360p, 7800 to HD and 1080p.

BollyShare has two subdivisions in different URL names, BollyFilma.com and FreeMovies.wap. While the former provides the site with an extensive list of Bollywood, Hindi Dubbed and Punjabi movies, the latter offers newly-released Hollywood, Tollywood and other vernaculars.

What if you are caught for piracy?

For those downloading films from Bollyshare, they need to be aware that piracy is a criminal offence. The Cinematograph Act of 2019 can make you spent up to 3 years in jail with a fine of Rs 10 lakhs. On the other hand, the piracy law in India states that downloading a copyrighted film from the website or helping someone else download content can lead to the punishment including a jail term for six months (first time offence) to three years, with a fine between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakhs.