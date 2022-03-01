Yami Gautam Ties Up With NGOs to Support Victims of Sexual Assault

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has joined hands with two NGOs- Majlis and Pari (People Against Rape in India)- to support victims of sexual assault and to work for their rehabilitation. “Today with great pride I would like to share that I have joined hands with two NGOs who are constantly supporting and working towards the rehabilitation of victims of sexual assault,” Yami said.

She elaborated that women’s safety still has a long way to go and her association with the NGOs for the cause emanates from this very subject.

“The need to work on these issues stems from the women’s safety issues which still exist. While some progress has been made, there’s a long way to go still,” she said.

“My association with the NGOs is just the beginning and in the near future, I would like to contribute further in helping to procure better resources to protect and support women from all walks of life,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in the film A Thursday, where she essayed the character of a school teacher who takes a class of students as hostages. In an interview with News18.com, she had said, “I have been looking for path-breaking roles. I started my career with a path-breaking script but things take time to warm up. You also take time to understand this place, how to manoeuvre your way, and then give voice to your choices. Then came 2019 and reverse casting with Bala and Uri really shifted things. So when Baizad cast me and approached me for A Thursday, I was so happy that he came to me because this was one of the best scripts that I read in a long time.”

Talking about her role in the movie, the actress further told us, “It was much more challenging than I thought it would be. That’s what I figured when I reached the set and started shooting the film. By that time I started feeling a heaviness physically and I realised it was not out of any health issue. It was because Naina’s weight was on me. I really felt that I completely soaked into who she was and why she was doing it and what her journey was. It wasn’t an easy one. It’s a story that needed a lot of homework and a lot of depth. I think somewhere in my mind I knew how Naina would be because I was constantly trying to shape up a character in my mind.”

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.