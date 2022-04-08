Yami Gautam Slams Review Of Her Dasvi Performance, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Honeymoon Destination Revealed?

An angry Yami Gautam expressed her displeasure over a review of her performance in Dasvi. The actress took to Twitter to share the excerpt of the review and expressed her disappointment. “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it,” she tweeted. “My recent films & performances include ‘A Thursday’, ‘Bala’, ‘Uri’ etc & yet this is qualified as a ‘review’ of my work! It’s extremely disrespectful!” she added.

Arbaaz Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited the actor’s ex-wife Malaika Arora at her house days after Malaika met with an accident. Malaika’s car met with an accident last Saturday and she was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. The actress was discharged on Sunday and has been resting since. The paparazzi spotted Alvira with her children were spotted at Malaika’s Bandra house on Thursday evening. Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid Malaika a visit on Thursday.

Fans are eagerly waiting for KGF Chapter 2 to release. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have introduced the ‘KGFverse’ where the fans of Yash, can explore and experience Rocky Bhai’s Duniya – ‘KGFverse’ in the Metaverse. Unveiling in parts in the days to come, the makers are enabling the fan community to build a series of virtual environments and games as an extension of the franchise into the Metaverse. Rocky Bhai’s new avatars from the KGFverse have already become the fastest to sell out 1000 NFT Tokens in India. Starting with owning the tokens of El-Dorado (the book on which the KGF franchise is based), fans can become part of an exclusive club that gives them access to avatars, props, land parcels and other memorabilia from the movie in the form of NFTs.

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee enjoy a massive fan following. Their daily life routine never leaves to impress fans. However, in a recent interview, Ritu Rathee shared an unheard story of her life and opened up about childhood molestation. Ritu told Pinkvilla that there was a boy in her class who used to touch her inappropriately. She revealed that she had no courage to confront him and was too scared to inform the same to anyone. Ritu further added that the boy stopped teasing her only after she slapped him thrice one day.

Multiple updates about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming rumoured wedding made their way online on Thursday. According to IndiaToday.in, Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding. The publication’s source also revealed that the couple will be flying off to South Africa for their honeymoon. Meanwhile, a source told the Bombay Times that Ranbir has booked the banquet hall at his residential complex for the wedding festivities.

