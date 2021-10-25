Yami Gautam Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Aditya Dhar; Shriya Saran Kisses Husband Andrew Koscheev at Award Show

After being denied relief in the matter by a special court, Aryan’s bail, and that of the other accused, will come up for hearing in Bombay High Court on Oct 26. All eyes are set on the case with Aryan’s family and fans of Shah Rukh hoping that the 23-year-old gets relief in the matter. Meanwhile, the mood at Mannat is expected to be somber even though Monday marks the 30th marriage anniversary of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

Read: Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Sanjay Gupta, Mika Singh Slam Bollywood’s ‘Lack of Unity’ in Support of Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar on Sunday celebrated their first Karwa Chauth. Now, she has shared the picture of moon sighting on Instagram. While Yami is looking absolutely stunning in a traditional red saree, Aditya Dhar complemented her by wearing a golden colour kurta-pyjama. The picture, shared by Yami, shows the happy couple during the moon sighting ceremony. “We see the same moon, you and I…’ Our first Karvachaut,” she wrote in the caption.

Read: Yami Gautam Celebrates First Karwa Chauth with Husband Aditya Dhar; See Stunning Pics

Actress Shriya Saran and her husband Andrew Koscheev recently participated in the Zee Telugu Family Awards ceremony which was held on October 21. This is the first time that Shriya had brought her husband along to events hosted by the film industry. Everyone gave Shriya and her husband Andrew a grand welcome, after which the duo pleasantly shocked everyone present by engaging in a lip lock. The promo for the event is now going viral with the lip-lock in it, which has sent fans into a tizzy.

Read: Actor Shriya Saran’s Liplock With Husband at Awards Ceremony is Now Talk of Town

After a highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to support Team India after their defeat in their first T20 World Cup Match. The Virat Kohli led team was defeated by Babar Azam’s team by 10 wickets in the ongoing tournament that took place in Dubai. Actress Taapsee Pannu quoted a very famous dialogue from one of Shah Rukh Khan‘s films and tweeted, “Haar ke jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai :)”

Read: Taapsee Pannu, Preity Zinta and Others Console Virat Kohli Led Team India After Their Loss to Pakistan

Amid NCB summoning Ananya Panday for questioning for the third time in a drug case, her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda is shooting a new song for the film. Some alleged WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan led to Ananya’s summon in the case. The co-producer of the film Charmme Kaur took to social media on Monday to write, “#LIGER song shoot in mumbai, and trust me, @TheDeverakonda is dancing like never before. expect a full massy crazy feast. PS – this tweet is due to the adrenaline rush I m having rite now watching this hottie’s energy (sic).”

Read: Vijay Deverakonda Shoots for a Song for Liger Amid NCB Summoning Ananya Panday

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.