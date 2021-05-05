Yair Lapid gets mandate to try to form next Israeli government

Lapid, whose Yesh Atid party came second in the March 23 election to Netanyahu’s Likud , received the mandate Wednesday evening from President Reuven Rivlin. After consulting with all the parties in parliament, Rivlin said: “It is clear Member of Knesset Lapid has a chance to form a government that will get support in the Knesset, although there are considerable difficulties.”

The Yesh Atid leader now has four weeks to try to put together a coalition of parties from the far-right to the left, including, most likely, support from some Arab lawmakers.

“A unity government isn’t a compromise or a last resort — it’s a goal, it’s what we need. We need a government that will reflect the fact that we don’t hate one another. A government in which left, right and center will work together to tackle the economic and security challenges we face. A government that will show that our differences are a source of strength, not weakness,” Lapid said in a statement released immediately after receiving the mandate.

His primary task will be to convince former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and his right-wing Yamina party to agree to join the coalition.