WTC Final: Two people thrown out of stadium after hurling racist abuse at Ross Taylor | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The World Test Championship final in Southampton was marred by racist behavior by a few individuals in the crowd on Tuesday. It is learnt that the New Zealand team was at the receiving end of uncharitable words from the crowd while racist slurs were hurled at Ross Taylor The security at the venue identified two individuals and were removed from the venue.The incident was brought to the notice of the International Cricket Council (ICC) by a viewer on Twitter.“@ICCMediaComms hey folks, is there anyone at the ground taking note of crowd behaviour? There is a patron yelling abuse at the NZ team. There’s been some pretty inappropriate stuff throughout the day, including reports of racist abuse directed at LRPL Taylor,” a tweet from Dominic da Souza read.

“I wish I were at the ground, but it’s really audible through the live coverage. It’s been mentioned by quite a few viewers here in NZ. Because it’s only a small crowd, it’s transmitting really clearly,” he added.

The ICC team informed the security immediately. The security personnel tracked down the offenders and escorted the two individuals in an hour. ICC GM (marketing and communication) Claire Furlong confirmed the development on Twitter.