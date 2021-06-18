WTC Final, India vs New Zealand: Day one washout on the cards? Southampton weather not looking good | Cricket News

The Big Day is here! 👏 👏Get behind #TeamIndia & show your support as they take on New Zealand in #WTC21 Final in… https://t.co/t6SPJQJWDm — BCCI (@BCCI) 1623990600000

NEW DELHI: Overcast conditions in Southampton are very likely to disrupt play on day one of the World Test Championship final today between India and New Zealand According to most weather forecasts, as per the UK Met department – “long periods of heavy and thundery rain” are expected in Southampton today.The weather forecast across all platforms shows heavy rain in Southampton today. In fact the really worrying part is that rain is forecast on all 5 days of the match and the sixth day, which the ICC has kept as a reserve day to guard against bad weather conditions. However, if a significant amount of time is lost due to rain, one extra day might not be enough to salvage what is a big ticket encounter.

The teams have been training in Southampton over the past few days.

India announced their playing XI on the eve of the match.

India Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami