Wriddhiman Saha deserved honesty and clarity about his position: Rahul Dravid | Cricket News

KOLKATA: Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha might have revealed a private conversation when he said on Saturday that Rahul Dravid had suggested that he should consider retiring. The India coach, however, is neither irked or hurt. Rather, he had a hearty laugh before commenting on the issue on Sunday after India’s victory over the West Indies in the final T20I of the series at the Eden Gardens here.“I have a deep respect for Wriddhiman Saha and his contributions to Indian cricket. My conversation with him actually came from that place,” the ice-cool Dravid said. “I think he deserved honesty and clarity. I didn’t want him to hear it from the media.”

Dravid went on to add that such conversations with players are quite common for him and the one with Saha was no exception. “I don’t always expect players to like the messages or agree with everything that I have to say about them. No, that’s not how it works. When you have a difficult conversation with players, they don’t have to agree with you.

“But it doesn’t mean you have to brush it under the carpet and don’t have the conversation. In fact, I believe in having these conversations every time a playing XI is picked. Rohit and I will be doing it with guys who are not playing and we are open to answering questions.”

For someone who is 37, but feels there is some cricket left in him, Saha was understandably hurt. Dravid appreciates those sentiments and is willing to risk players not liking him in going ahead with his idea of transparency.

“It’s natural for players to get upset and to feel hurt,” Dravid said. “It’s the easiest thing for me not to have these conversations or not speak to players about these (selections). That’s not who I am and that’s not what I will do and I don’t expect them to like it…or like me, but at some stage I hope they will respect the fact I was able to have these conversations with them.”

Explaining the rationale behind his ‘difficult conversation’ with Saha, Dravid said: “We are playing just three Tests this year and as Rishabh Pant has been established as our No. 1 wicketkeeper, we are just trying to groom someone young. That’s the only message I was conveying. I will continue to respect Saha and his achievements.”

Even though Saha might have got the message, it would have been difficult to accept. Although he skipped the Ranji season for personal reasons, Bengal too could be looking at this as an opportunity to groom a younger player. Even though he continues to be one of the best wicketkeepers in the country, the age factor has clearly come into play.