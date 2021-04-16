World Voice Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes on Voice

The World Voice Day is observed globally on April 16. The day is celebrated to mark the importance of voice in the day to day lives of all humans. The day, which celebrate the phenomenon of voice, aims and emphasizes on using it correctly. The World Voice Day encourages people to check on their vocal health and take necessary action to improve and maintain their good voice habits. The day is celebrated with an aim to create awareness about how voice is important for us. Voice signifies one’s expression of thought and helps in bridging boundaries between people and communities.

On World Voice Day 2021, here is some inspirational quotes on voice:

–I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world – Malala Yousafzai

–Even one voice can be heard loudly all over the world in this day and age – Aung San Suu Kyi

–The Human Voice is the most perfect instrument of all- Arvo Pärt

–We often refuse to accept an idea merely because the tone of voice in which it has been expressed is unsympathetic to us – Friedrich Nietzsche

–Your mind is the voice for your heart –Shannon L. Alder

–All I have is a voice –W.H. Auden

–If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced- Vincent Van Gogh

–Masterpieces are not single and solitary births; they are the outcome of many years of thinking in common, of thinking by the body of the people, so that the experience of the mass is behind the single voice- Virginia Woolf

–I’m going to save my public voice largely for the issues where I have some depth- Bill Gates

— Words mean more than what is set down on paper. It takes the human voice to infuse them with deeper meaning –Maya Angelou

