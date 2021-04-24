World Veterinary Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

World Veterinary Day is widely observed annually on the last Saturday of April, every year across the world. This year, it falls on April 24. With the objective, ‘to provide global leadership for the veterinary profession and promote animal health and welfare and public health, through advocacy, education, and partnership’, World Veterinary Association (WVA) set out with its endeavour.

History:

In 1863, in Hamburg (Germany), Veterinary College Professor John Gamgee from Edinburgh led the first International Veterinary Congress meeting. The agenda of the meeting involved epizootic diseases, their preventive measures and lay out standard rules for cattle trade in Europe. This congress came to be addressed as the World Veterinary Congress.

Eventually, in the 8th World Veterinary Congress, a ‘Permanent Committee’ was created to function as an organizational link between congresses. During the 15th Congress in Stockholm, the ‘Permanent Committee’ along with the members realized the requirement of an international organization and constitution.

As a result of which in 1959, during the very next meeting held in Madrid, Spain, the world witnessed the foundation of the World Veterinary Association (WVA). It was in 2001 that WVA came up with the World Veterinary Day. WVA now comprises members from more than 70 nations and has national veterinary associations from all over the world.

Significance:

As the name suggests, the World Veterinary Association’s endeavour is to promote animal health and welfare; eradicate issues pertaining to animal safety, environment, ensure availability of necessary natural resources to raise livestock.

Also, with the pandemic hovering, WVA has been highly focussed on the improvement of the environment, food safety, and practices of animal transport and quarantine. It collaborated with other prominent organizations such as OIE, WHO, and FAO to materialize its goal.

Theme:

Moreover, there are awards set aside to honour great work of veterinary organizations. The World Veterinary Day Award was introduced in 2008 to recognize and encourage the extraordinary organizations that are involved in spreading awareness, executing responsibilities, and making excellent contribution to the year’s theme. WVA declared the theme for 2021 as ‘The Veterinarian Response to the Covid-19 Crisis’; keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation that took a toll on animal welfare as well.

