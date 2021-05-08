World Thalassemia Day 2021: Date, Significance and Theme

May 8 is observed as World Thalassemia Day every year. The day commemorates the struggles of the patients suffering from this genetic disorder and raise awareness about the disease and its symptoms. This global observance also honours the longstanding efforts of doctors, other medical staff dedicated to better the lives of patients from the disease and scientists bringing new advancements in the field to eradicate the disease.

World Thalassemia Day 2021 Date

In the year 1994, the Thalassemia International Federation established May 8 as International Thalassemia Day. The day was declared an International observance in the loving memory of George Englezos and all thalassemia patients who fought the disease and while confronting the social stigma attached to it achieved both personal and professional success in life. George was the son of thalassemia International Federation’s (TIF) president and founder, Panos Englezos and worked as a scientist.

Significance

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that passes down the generations from parents to children. The disease significantly reduces the haemoglobin count in the body and affects the production of red blood cells. The severity of the disease depends upon the type Thalassemia.

However, when two people with the disease have a child, the chances of the kid developing a higher severity disorder increases. So in order to raise awareness about the disease, its symptoms, and causes, the day is observed. This global campaign aims at spreading awareness among the youth to consult a doctor before planning a child so that the spread can be curbed. It is also used to debunk the myths and misconceptions associated with the illness and stress the importance of vaccination.

Theme

Every year since 1994, Thalassemia International Federation (TIF) sets a theme for International Thalassemia Day and organises numerous activities based on that particular theme.

These campaign drives aim at promoting awareness among the masses and drawing world’s attention towards the severity of the disease to accelerate discussions and execute plans related to its prevention, management, and treatment.

This year’s theme is “Addressing Health Inequalities Across the Global Thalassemia Community”.

