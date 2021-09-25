World Pharmacists Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

World Pharmacists Day was launched by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), with the organization’s council choosing to establish the event in the late 2000s during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey. The goal of the day is to draw attention to pharmacies and the good health advantages they provide, and FIP urges all its members to participate for the event to be a success.

Each year, the organization releases a new topic so that individuals and organizations in the pharmaceutical business may organize national campaigns or community projects to highlight the wonderful work they do in improving people’s health throughout the world. Giving lectures, conducting exhibitions, or planning an activity day for adults and children to illustrate the numerous ways that a pharmacy may serve them are all examples of some of the activities.

WORLD PHARMACISTS DAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Council voted to observe World Pharmacist Day in 2009 during the World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Istanbul, Turkey. FIP was founded on this date in 1912, and the major goal of this day is to promote the role and actions of pharmacists in promoting health.

The goal of World Pharmacists Day is to stimulate events that promote and advocate for the pharmacist’s role in promoting health in every corner of the world. Pharmacists are responsible for ensuring that people get the most out of their medications. They use their experience, knowledge, and skill to make the (medical) world a better place for everyone. Furthermore, they provide individuals with access to medications, instruct them on how to use them appropriately, and do a variety of other things.

WORLD PHARMACISTS DAY 2021: THEME

The topic for this year is “Pharmacy: Always Trusted for Your Health.” The reason behind this theme, according to FIP, is that they believe trust is an essential component of all human interactions and a key component of social capital and is crucial in health care. There is a substantial relationship between trust in healthcare providers and patient health outcomes.

Patients with more confidence in their healthcare practitioners reported better satisfaction with treatment, more positive health behaviors and fewer symptoms, and an enhanced quality of life across a variety of clinical settings.

