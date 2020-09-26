World Pharmacists Day 2020: All You Need to Know

World Pharmacists Day is celebrated on September 25. The day, as the name suggests, is to encourage and promote activities that advocate the role of a pharmacist in improving health across the world. It is well known that pharmacists across the world help people get the best from their medicines. Furthermore, they are also the people who advise patients on how to take medicines so that they are most effective.

The theme of the day this year is ‘Transforming global health’. On the occasion, Dominique Jordan, president of the International Pharmaceutical Federation said, “We aim to show how pharmacists contribute to a world where everyone benefits from access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medicines and health technologies, as well as from pharmaceutical care services.”

The reason why September 25 was chosen is because it is on this date that the International Pharmaceutical Federation was established in 1912. The day came into existence at the International Pharmaceutical Federation Council 2009 in Istanbul, Turkey.

If you know a pharmacist, make sure you make him or her feel special today. Since it is advised that everyone should stay indoors due to the coronavirus scare, you can send them your wishes over WhatsApp messages.

Here is a look at some of the messages that you can send them:

Happy World Pharmacist Day! A big thank you for helping the world get better soon!

Pharmacy is not only about the art of medicine and dispensing. It is also about care and love for humanity. Happy World Pharmacist Day 2020!

We salute you for your courage, commitment and dedication, for your service and sacrifice, and for your unmeasurable contribution to the healthcare community. Thank You Pharmacist. Happy World Pharmacist day 2020!

Molecules become medicines when pharmaceutical expertise is added. Happy World Pharmacists Day!

Your services during the pandemic have helped so many millions. Wish you all the success, Happy World Pharmacist day 2020!