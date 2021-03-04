World Obesity Day 2021: Significance, theme and objectives

The prevalence of obesity has increased manifold in the past few decades. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), obesity rates have nearly tripled since 1975 and five times in children, and adolescents. It is a problem that affects people of all ages.

Overweight and obesity is abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that may impair health. The fundamental cause of obesity and overweight is an energy imbalance between calories consumed and calories burned. Also, in recent times an increased intake of energy dense foods which are high in fat and sugars and an increasingly sedentary lifestyle have led to a spike in obesity rates worldwide. Obesity is also a key factor for chronic conditions like type-2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke and certain type of cancers. In India over five crore people suffer from obesity and metabolic issues related to it.

World Obesity Day is observed globally on March 4 with the view of promoting practical solutions to end the global obesity crisis. The global campaign is organised by the World Obesity Federation, a non-profit body which is in official relations with WHO. This year’s theme focuses on the global campaign ‘Every Body Needs Everybody’. The campaign is also aimed to collectively address the global crisis and defines obesity as a disease that is a key factor for other diseases.

Objectives for World Obesity Day:According to the World Obesity Federation, this year’s objectives are to increase awareness, encourage advocacy, improve policies and share experiences to achieve this common goal.

They also aim to tackle obesity with significant steps to achieve a healthier world. This World Obesity Day as a global invitation to everybody to work together and build a happier, healthier and obesity-free world spreads the message of – Understanding for every body, Protections for every body, Nutrition for every body, Healthcare for every body.