World Meteorological Day: Theme, History and Significance

Every year, World Meteorological Day is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). It will be globally marked on March 23, 2021. The day highlights the importance of the behaviour of Earth’s atmosphere.

World Meteorological Day 2021 theme

The day is celebrated every year with a different theme or slogan. The theme this year is devoted to “The ocean, our climate, and weather”. The ocean, which covers around 70 per cent of the earth’s surface plays an important role in climate change. The ocean drives the world’s climate and anchors food security and global economy. Climate change is also increasing hazards for hundreds of millions of people.

National Meteorological and Hydrological Services and researchers constantly monitor the ocean and how it is changing. This year’s theme celebrates the World Meteorological Organization’s focus on connecting the ocean, climate, and weather within the system.

World Meteorological Day history

The World Meteorological Organisation, WMO was established in 1950 on March 23. Since its inception, the day has been observed as World Meteorological Day. WMO, an intergovernmental organization has a membership of 193 Member States and Territories. The origins of the setup emerged from the International Meteorological Organization (IMO), the roots of which were planted at the 1873 Vienna International Meteorological Congress. The WMO was set up by the sanction of the WMO convention in 1950. WMO, the following year, became the specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) for meteorology (weather and climate), operational hydrology, and related geophysical sciences. The World Meteorological Organisation headquarters are located in Geneva.

World Meteorological Day significance

The day showcases the essential endowment of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the wellbeing and safety of society. The day focuses on raising awareness around the world about the multiple concerns that the planet faces. World Meteorological Day is not a public holiday but a global acknowledgment.