World Lung Cancer Day 2021: Date, Theme and Significance

World Lung Cancer Day is observed on August 1. The day, as the name suggests, is meant to raise and create awareness about lung cancer. The disease is the second most common form of cancer across the globe and is one of the major causes of death among men and women. The main purpose of the day is to sensitise people about the habits and the factors that can lead to lung cancer. Many people who volunteer with various NGOs and other organisations also try to make people aware of the ways in which they can look out for the early signs of the disease and get treatment in time. In many cases, timely treatment has saved the lives of people.

Lung cancer, like any other type of cancer, has the tendency to spread across the body through the lymph system or blood. This can lead to the formation of new tumours inside the body. There is no direct cause of lung cancer, but things like smoking or being exposed to smoke are one of the many major reasons. If a person has a family history of lung cancer, then he or she should be extra cautious.

Some common symptoms of the disease include continuous cough, blood in cough, breathlessness, pain in the back, shoulder, and chest that worsens on coughing, and weight loss. If you have any of these symptoms, it is advisable that you see a doctor at the earliest.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, no seminars or workshops will be conducted in person. However, many NGOs, healthcare groups, and organisations are conducting virtual sessions through which they intend to share preventive measures of lung cancer. Some doctors across the world will also be carrying out sessions that will be aimed at sensitising and making people more aware of the deadly disease.

One of the easiest ways to maintain good lung health is by staying away from the habit of smoking and ensuring regular exercise.

