World Health Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

April 7 is observed as the World Health Day across the globe. The day, as the name suggests, is meant to raise and create awareness about the importance of health and wellbeing. One of the major motives of the day is to sensitise as many people as possible about various health issues that exist in the society. These can range from mental health to women’s health and hygiene. The theme of the day this year is ‘Building a fairer, healthier world’.

The campaign to recognise a day dedicated to health was started by the World Health Organisation. In 1948, the World Health Organisation held the first World Health Assembly wherein the decision to mark April 7 as World Health Day was taken. The day eventually came in effect in 1950.

To mark this day, the World Health Organisation and other institutions who are working in the field of health organise events to sensitise people. There are various workshops and sessions that are conducted to make several people educated about matters of concern like mental health, maternal and child care, climate change and the importance of healthcare workers.

Unfortunately, there will be no physical events this year due to the current pandemic situation across the globe. However, one must note that virtual events will take place in which people must take part in. There are also a lot of social media groups that have been formed to run campaigns regarding the World Health Day 2021.

The importance of World Health Day has increased ever since the coronavirus pandemic began. It is during this time that majority of the people realised the importance of being healthy. Many people also resorted to healthier lifestyles to build their immune system. A lot of people who are still unaware of the benefits of being healthy and the need for switching to a healthier lifestyle need to be made aware of this. The World Health Day is a great opportunity for you to sensitise more and more people around you.

