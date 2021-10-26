World Development Information Day 2021: Theme, History, and Significance

The United Nations on October 24 every year celebrates the World Development Information Day. On this special occasion, we bring to you all necessary details about World Development Information Day.

WORLD DEVELOPMENT INFORMATION DAY 2021: HISTORY

It was in 1972 that the United Nations General Assembly founded this World Development Information Day to raise awareness about problems related to development and enhance efforts to solve them through strengthening international collaboration. This day was proposed keeping in mind that the United Nations Day was celebrated on the same day. The coincidence of the date was deliberately done to emphasize the crucial role of development in the UN’s work.

Interestingly, October 24 was also recognised as the date on which the International Development Strategy for the Second Nations Development Decade was adopted. The first World Development Information Day was held in 1973.

WORLD DEVELOPMENT INFORMATION DAY 2021: SIGNIFICANCE

The objective with which the day was conceived revolves around guiding people’s focus toward developmental issues. It intends to boost international cooperation to resolve such problems. To address development issues, the idea of this event has been interpreted slightly in a broader way including modern day information technologies (internet, mobile).

This initiative strives to inform and motivate the youth as well as the public in general so that the need for the improvement of dissemination of information is understood, amply. Mobilising the youth by harnessing the power of information technologies, great constructive changes can be brought about in the system that would cater to developmental challenges.

Usually, such woes are faced by nations in the form of insufficient resources, infrastructure, education, capacity, investment, and connectivity, when it comes to accessing new technologies.

The issues consider concerns regarding the digital divide that abounds in various countries at varying developmental levels. Digital divide impacts business, health and education and poses development woes.

The World Development Day’s significance lies in the fact that these issues, when dealt efficiently through the proper use of information technologies by adopting well-planned developmental strategies, has the potential to boost economic growth in the long run.

WORLD DEVELOPMENT INFORMATION DAY 2021: THEME

World Development Information Day 2020’s theme was Information and Communications Technologies — New Solutions to Development Challenges.

This year, the theme for the day is Action for Sustainable Development Goal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.