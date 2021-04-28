World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2021: Safety During Covid-19 Pandemic

World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed on April 28 annually. The day has been observed worldwide since 2003. It was an initiative by the International Labour Organization (ILO) to highlight the prevention of accidents and diseases at work and raise awareness of occupational safety and health. The day is also commemorated as International Day for Dead and Injured Workers.

The initiative was launched with the aim of promoting occupational safety and health culture globally. The awareness-raising campaign works at reducing the magnitude of work-related deaths and injuries. It stresses at the need of ensuring better infrastructure, making laws and services to enforce compliance, and recognizing emerging occupational risks to make the workplace safer for the workers. The day is also used as a significant tool to bring to notice various emerging risks at the workplace ranging from new technologies to working conditions and psychosocial factors like work-related stress.

The theme of this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work is ‘Anticipate, prepare and respond to crises and invest now in resilient OHS systems’. It acknowledges the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people’s working lives and the importance of building an effective, resilient, and adaptable Work Health and Safety framework. It addresses the issues related to the sudden shift to new forms of working arrangements like teleworking and how they have increased the OSH risk, including psychosocial risks and violence in particular.

The organization will discuss the adequate health and safety measures required at work while containing the spread of the disease to protect workers and society at large. It will also highlight how the collaboration of governments, employers, and workers is important to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

The ILO will also press upon the need of establishing and investing in the new and resilient OSH systems on both regional and country-level, to combat the disease and prevent its spread.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here