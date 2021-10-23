World Cup rewind: The India vs Pakistan clashes so far at the T20 World Cup | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: To say that the rivalry between India and Pakistan is the mother of all rivalries would only be an understatement. The vociferous passion of the fans from both the sides cheering for their countries gives the matches an extra thrill and feel.India have won all their matches against Pakistan in the World Cup – both in the ODI and T20 formats. Overall India and Pakistan have played each other seven times in the ODI World Cup and five times in the T20I World Cup. India have emerged victorious on all occasions.

Here we look at the big matches that the arch-rivals have played in the T20 World Cup:

2007 – India vs Pakistan at Kingsmead, Durban: India won via a bowl out after the match was tied

Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik won the toss and asked India to bat first on September 14. Mohammad Asif took 4 wickets but riding on Robin Uthappa’s half-century and MS Dhoni’s 33, India ended up with a respectable 141/9.

Bowling the penultimate over, Ajit Agarkar conceded 17 runs with Misbah-ul-Haq leading the Pakistan run chase. With 12 needed from 6 balls, S Sreesanth was handed the ball. Misbah hit two fours off the second and fourth deliveries. It all boiled down to just one run needed off two balls. Misbah failed to connect the penultimate delivery. With one run needed off the last ball, Misbah hit towards the covers and scampered for the run but failed to beat Yuvraj Singh‘s throw into the hands of Sreesanth who whipped off the bails in a flash to run out Misbah. The tied match was then decided by a bowl out.

Dhoni chose Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Uthappa for the bowl out. Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi were chosen for Pakistan. The aim was for the elected bowlers to hit the stumps from the other end of the pitch while completing a full bowling action.

Sehwag, Harbhajan and Uthappa all hit the stumps whereas Arafat, Gul and Afridi all missed. India won the bowl out 3-0 and maintained their all-win record in World Cups against Pakistan. Interestingly, the Indian players had practised for just such a scenario, so Dhoni knew exactly which bowlers to pick for the tie-breaker.

2007 Final – India vs Pakistan at Kingsmead, Durban: India won by five runs

India beat Pakistan by five runs to win the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on September 24, 2007. Gautam Gambhir was the star with the bat for India, hitting 75 off 54 balls to get the total to 157/5 against a spirited Pakistan performance in the field. Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 16-ball 30 also was a crucial cameo.

RP Singh struck early with the wickets of Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal, and Irfan Pathan was excellent with figures of 3/16 in his quota as India applied the squeeze. Once again it was Misbah-ul-Haq who was left with the task of taking Pakistan to an improbable win, and with 54 needed from 24 balls with three wickets in hand he almost did just that. Almost. After hitting Harbhajan Singh for three sixes in the 17th over, Misbah appeared at his unflappable best until the final over.

MS Dhoni asked little known Joginder Sharma to bowl the last over. A decision which raised quite a few eyebrows at that time, but one which eventually proved to be a masterstroke. Pakistan required 13 runs off the last over. The first ball was a wide; the second a full toss which Misbah put away for six. The Pakistan fans at the ground were jubilant, the Indian supporters crestfallen. That’s when Misbah walked across his stumps to try and scoop Joginder over fine leg, only to miscue the shot and find Sreesanth lurking at short fine leg. The second Sreesanth took the catch, the Wanderers exploded. India had won by 5 runs and with it claimed the 2007 T20 World Cup title to be the inaugural champions of the tournament.

2012 – India vs Pakistan at Colombo (RPS): India won by 8 wickets

After 2007, India and Pakistan met again only in the fourth edition of the T20 World Cup that was held in Sri Lanka in 2012. Drawn in the same group, India faced Pakistan on September 30 at Colombo (RPS). Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan were bundled out for 128 runs in 19.4 overs with Lakshmipathy Balaji taking 3 wickets. Virat Kohli hit 2 sixes and 8 fours in his unbeaten 61-ball 78 as India chased down the target in 17 overs. This was also India’s first win in the Super Eights since the 2007 edition.

2014 – India vs Pakistan at Dhaka: India won by 7 wickets

India and Pakistan next clashed in the 2014 edition of the T20 World Cup that was held in Bangladesh. Amit Mishra took 2 wickets as Pakistan were restricted to 130/7 in Dhaka on March 21. Indian openers Rohit Sharma (24) and Shikhar Dhawan (30) put up a 54-run stand, before Virat Kohli (36*) and Suresh Raina (35*) took India to victory in 18.3 overs.

2016 – India vs Pakistan at Eden Gardens: India won by 6 wickets

India next met Pakistan in the T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens on March 19, 2016. India cruised to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan thanks to a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli, as MS Dhoni’s men held their nerve and reached the target of 119 with 13 balls to spare. Kohli’s unbeaten 55 was more than double of the next highest score by a batsman on either side. After India lost three early wickets, Kohli and Yuvraj Singh put together a 61-run stand before Yuvraj fell to Wahab Riaz, bringing Dhoni to the crease. The Indian captain hit the winning runs after playing second fiddle to Kohli to register India’s fifth victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

The traditional rivals are set to add another chapter in their storied rivalry with their clash on October 24 in Dubai. The venue of the match is the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan have an unbeaten record, having recorded six T20I wins.

While India captain Virat Kohli has played down the “hype” surrounding the game, saying it’s “just another match for us,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is confident that his side will break the World Cup jinx against India.

The clashes between the rivals have traditionally been between India’s batting and Pakistan’s bowling. But now India are strong not only in the batting department, but they also have an enviable bowling attack.

A month before the mega-event, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned. Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander have been appointed as the side’s batting and bowling consultants respectively for the tournament. Former Pakistan cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq were appointed as interim coaches.