World Coconut Day 2020: Theme, Significance of the Occasion and Benefits of Fruit

September 2 is observed as World Coconut Day. The main objective of celebrating this day is to create awareness across the globe about the importance of the coconut and its benefits. The day is especially marked in countries under Asian and Pacific regions by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) as they house most of the world’s coconut growing production centres.

History of World Coconut Day

The first celebration of world coconut day ever was in the year 2009. The occasion is to commemorate the foundation day of APCC, which operates under the flagship authority of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP). The establishment of the founding of the intergovernmental entity of ICC or International Coconut community served as the launch of the event. World Coconut Day is observed to create global awareness about coconut usage and its myriad benefits. It is to highlight the policies and express the plan of action.

Theme for World Coconut Day 2020

The theme of World Coconut Day 2020 this year is – “Invest in Coconut to save the world”. The theme as every other year was decided by the International Coconut Community.

It has been an annual ritual to mark the event with great enthusiasm. A massive turnout of farmers, industrial concerns of coconut productions, and businesspersons attend the event every year. Awareness campaigns, technical sessions by expert speakers about the advantages of coconut usage and specialised knowledge in coconut farming are included in the event.

World Coconut Day 2020: Quotes

— Let’s pray for a better future year to the God of sea and celebrate the World Coconut Day.

— Have a coconut and be healthy, it’s a world coconut day today!

— There is one saying like coconut keeps illness away form our body, That is true. – Happy World Coconut Day!

— Warm wishes from me to you and your family on World Coconut Day, Let’s just offer prayers to God of the sea to bless every people on earth.

— I just pray to God to give you all the success in your life on this loving festival of World Coconut Day!