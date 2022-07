World Athletics Championships 2022 Live: Neeraj Chopra throws 88.39m in his first attempt, cruises into the men’s javelin final

Neeraj Chopra in World Athletic Championship 2022 Live: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will compete in the qualification round Group A of men’s javelin throw on Friday.

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Jul 22, 2022, 05:55:30 IST