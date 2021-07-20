Working From Home? Here’s How To Deal With Eye Strain

For the past year, people have been occupied with work from home and online classes as a result of the pandemic. The amount of time we spend staring at screens has gone up manifold. More screen time translates into more eye strain. This strain often causes eye pain, redness, inability to focus, impaired vision, neck ache, and other symptoms.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule whenever you are sitting in front of a screen for an extended period of time. After working on the screen for 20 minutes, face up to 20 feet away and then rest for 20 seconds. While working, remember to blink your eyes. Don;t keep them open for a long time as it can increase strain.

Right distance

Maintaining the proper distance between the screen and your eyes is crucial. A minimum distance of one foot is required. It is preferable if the screen is lower in height than the eyes.

Right light

If you’re working in a dark area, the strong light from your computer screen can be harmful to your eyes. Keep enough light in the room in such a situation.

Air quality

Keep in mind that there is no pollution where you are working. If this occurs, the problem of burning in the eyes and other similar issues may worsen.

Use glasses

If you want to spend more time on your phone or laptop, you need to use eye protection glasses. The strain on the eyes is reduced when you use these glasses.

