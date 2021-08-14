Working From Home? Add These Plants to Make Your Table Look Better

The novel coronavirus pandemic has compelled a majority of office-going people to work from home. Hence, a lot of people are also missing the office environment. People are missing their desks and colleagues. Unavailability of the proper environment is affecting some people’s performance as well. Most of the people have converted study tables into office desks but they are still not getting that feeling.

So, it won’t be that bad an idea to try to create an office-like atmosphere at home. Some decor is all you need. The easiest way to do this is to have some tabletop plants. You can make your normal table special with the help of these plants. Let’s have a look at some plants which can be easily maintained.

Syngonium: Syngonium is preferred as a tabletop plant. It is available in many shades. Pink and green shade plants are the most-demand. It will give your desk a sober look and it also cleans the air. The Syngonium plant kept at your desk needs sunlight and water only once a week.

Golden Pothos: This plant is related to the money plant family and can be easily maintained. It keeps the air clean and releases oxygen. This plant too does not need a lot of sunlight or water. When the soil of the flowerpot starts drying, you can sprinkle some water in it. It will also enhance the beauty of your desk.

Philodendron: Its beautiful leaves are very attractive. This plant needs light sunlight and less water.

Sansevieria: It is a preferred tabletop plant. It comes in golden and green coloured leaves. It is believed that this plant releases oxygen at night. Hence, you can keep it in your bedroom too. This too does not need water every day.

Chlorophytum: This is an air purifying plant whose leaves are dark green. It is suitable in every season. They do not need a lot of sunlight and water.

