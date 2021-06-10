Won’t comment on Morgan issue at this time: KKR CEO | Cricket News

MUMBAI: Even as it emerged that their captain Eoin Morgan , along with his English compatriot Jos Buttler , are under an investigation by the English Cricket Board (ECB) after their alleged racist tweets, mocking Indians, surfaced on the social media, the Kolkata Knight Riders have refrained from commenting on the issue, for now. KKR CEO Venky Mysore, though, did assert that the organisation has “zero tolerance for any sort of discrimination.”“We don’t know enough about it to comment at this time. Let’s wait for the process to be completed to get all the facts before we jump to any conclusions. Just to reiterate, the Knight Riders organisation has “zero tolerance” for any sort of discrimination,” Mysore told TOI on Wednesday.

Morgan is England’s white-ball skipper, while Buttler is the national team’s wicketkeeper batsman, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has promised “relevant and appropriate action”, saying each case will be considered on an individual basis.

The posts, in which Buttler and Morgan used the word ”sir” to mock the Indians, started doing the rounds on social media after the ECB suspended pacer Ollie Robinson for some of his offensive tweets dating back to 2012-13.