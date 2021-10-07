Women’s 25m pistol team adds gold to India’s kitty at ISSF Junior World Championships | More sports News

Gold! 🥇 The crack women’s sport pistol team of @realmanubhaker #rhythmsangwan & #naamyakapoor win the Junior Women’… https://t.co/zaIEJFzvVI — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) 1633540908000

This is the fourth gold for Manu in this meet and fifth medal overall, as she had won the yellow metal in 10m air pistol individual, mixed team and women’s team events, and bronze in women’s 25m pistol individual event earlier.

For Naamya, 14, who had surprised many with her gold in the individual category of 25m pistol, this was her second medal.

The 25m pistol team event is not an Olympic event.

With 9 gold, six silver and three bronze, Indian shooters are on top of the medals tally, while USA are second with four gold, six silver and three bronze.