Women Should Consult Their Gynaecologist If They Face These Issues

A woman goes through several hormonal changes throughout her life. While some of them are considered perfectly normal, for others there might be a need for consultation with health experts. In a report in The Indian Express, senior Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr Vaishali Joshi of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, shed light on some of the problems that women face and that should not be ignored. One should immediately talk to their gynaecologist about these issues:

Painful periods:

Dr Joshi said that some women experience a lot of pain during their periods, which is also called Dysmenorrhoea. If the woman is unable to do her work because of this pain and it is causing a lot of problems, she should consult an expert at the earliest. Before starting the treatment, a clinical examination and pelvic sonography are required.

Bleeding after sex or between two periods:

This can be a sign of sexually transmitted infection, which can be called Pelvic Inflammatory disease or cervical cancer or infection. To diagnose this, clear visualization of genital organs through tests like Pap smear test and Chlamydia test are required. As per Dr Joshi, if STIs and cancer of the cervix are detected early, they are completely treatable.

Vaginal pain or discomfort:

It can have many reasons. It can be due to vaginal infection or boil in the skin near the vagina’s lips (vulva). Sometimes there can be vaginal discharge or itching. Medicines taken without any medical assistance are generally not good. The right treatment can only be done with the help of a doctor.

Urine leakage:

Women feel very embarrassed because of urine leakage and they are also uncomfortable while talking about it. This usually happens while coughing or sneezing or working out. It also happens at times when someone wants to go to the toilet urgently and before reaching the toilet there is leakage. Sometimes it can be related to involuntary leakage of watery stools or gas from the backside. It is important to consult a specialist so that the right exercise and bladder training treatments can be started and the problem can be stopped from increasing.

