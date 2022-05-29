With Pakhi’s Boyfriend, Rupali Ganguly’s Show To Break Another Stereotype?

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows which has been ruling hearts for a long time now. The show is also on the top of the TRP list for over a year now. However, if recent reports are to be believed, there will be a new entry in the show soon.

Pakhi’s Boyfriend To Bring Another Twist?

As reported by TellyChakkar, the makers of Anupamaa will soon introduce Pakhi’s boyfriend in the show and Adhik Mehta has been roped in for the same. The entertainment portal also claims that with Adhik’s entry, the track will have a Hindu-Muslim love angle twist to it. The promo featuring Adhik is likely to be released soon. However, it will be interesting to see if the makers of the popular show will break another stereotype in the future.

Samar Likely To Find His Love Soon

Just a few days back, it was also reported that Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame Alma Hussein will soon enter Rajan Shahi’s show as well. Reportedly, the actress will be seen as Samar Shah’s (played by Paras Kalnawat) love interest and will be playing the role of an NRI girl named Priya. Prior to Alma, Anagha Bhosale used to play the role of Samar’s ladylove in the show as Nandini. However, she left the show in March this year.

New Entry In The Kapadia House Too!

Meanwhile, the show’s production house recently dropped a promo featuring Rupali Ganguly as Anupama along with her ‘Barkha Bhabhi’. The promo presented how Barkha asked Anupama to give-up her middle-class habits to match Kapadia’s standards. However, the promo also left fans curious and excited to know who will be these new members of Anuj Kapadia’s family.

With so many new entries in Anupamaa, it will be interesting to see what will happen in the upcoming episodes and if the makers will be able to retain their top spot of the TRP list.

