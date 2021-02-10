Wishes to Share with Your Partner on the Occasion

Teddy bears are the most comforting and warmest soft toys out there. After Rose day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day, it is time to celebrate the occasion which is all about the warmth of hugs and love. Gifting cute soft toys to your beloved is a great way to express your love for her/him. It says that you care for your partner and keep a note of small things. So, if you are planning to give your sweetheart teddies, then don’t forget to add some love-filled messages that will make their day memorable and special.

You can forward these wishes and messages to your loved one on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram:

1. The soft cuddly teddy is there to show, I will always be there for you. This you should know. Happy Teddy Day!

2. I am gifting you this teddy so that whenever you look at it you would miss me. Happy Teddy Day!

3. Teddies are just another reason, just another way to say I care and I will be there forever. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

4. Hope the teddy bear I am sending makes you smile, in your low moments! Happy teddy day my love!

5. On this Teddy Bear Day, accept this message as my promise to be your cuddly bear for lifetime with unlimited supply of hugs and kisses. Happy Teddy Day, baby!

6. A lovely teddy bear for the most lovable person in my life! Just a message to tell you are ‘bear’y nice. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

7. Who said teddies aren’t real… just look at you!!… You are the most lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

8. On this special Valentine week and on this adorable Teddy Day, I want to confess my love for you sweetheart. There never was, there never is, and there never will be another one in my life besides you! Happy Teddy Day

9. There is only one person in the whole world who can give competition to teddy bears in terms of cuteness and it is you my love. Happy Teddy Day!

10. Every day is a teddy day for me, when I am with you, but yet its worthy to celebrate, and the only reason is you, love! Happy Teddy Day 2021!