Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages For Your Loved Ones

Ugadi, also known as Visu in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra will be celebrated on April 13. Ugadi is derived from two words “Yuga” which means age and “Adi” means beginning, hence it is known as the New Year of the lunar calendar. It is quite significant in many states of India including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Manipur, Maharashtra, and Sindh. The festival is celebrated to welcome the spring season and falls on the first day of Chaitra maas in March and April.

Every year, people celebrate this festival with enthusiasm and joy but this year the surge in COVID-19 cases has lessened the excitement. As the people are restricted to their homes and will not be able to visit their relatives or loved one, can share some heartwarming Ugaadi greetings. Here we have enlisted some of the best Ugadi wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages

1. May this Ugadi remove darkness and fill your life with brightness. Happy Ugadi to all

2. May this auspicious festival be a new beginning of new hopes, new aspirations and a welcome to a New Year. Happy Ugadi.

3. Ugadi teaches us that life has many flavors and we must embrace every flavor gracefully. Happy Ugadi.

4. Life is a mysterious journey. Let’s welcome this year with hope, happiness and joy. Happy Ugadi.

5. Wishing you new colours of happiness and brightness in this new year….. Sending warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi!!!

6. May there is new rhythm, new melody and new tunes to make it a blessed year for you…. With lots of love, Happy Ugadi!!!

7. May this spring festival spread joy and happiness in your life…. Bring good health and wellness to you….. Best wishes on Ugadi to you.

8. Sending my warm wishes for a happy and prosperous Ugadi…. Wishing you the best of success and joy…. Happy Ugadi.

9. May the beautiful colours of Ugadi inspire you to always move ahead in life and win all the challenges with your hard work…. Best wishes on Ugadi.

10. I wish that all the flavours in life bring happiness and peace in your life. May God be kind to shower his blessings on all of you. Happy Ugadi.

