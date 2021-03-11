Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share

Celebrating the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Maha Shivratri is celebrated each year on the 13th night and 14th day in the Hindu month of Phalguna. This usually falls in the late winter months of February or March.

This year, Maha Shivratri will be marked on March 11, which falls on Thursday. The name Maha Shivratri also refers to the night when Lord Shiva performed the heavenly dance.

On this day, people celebrate the day by observing the day-long fast. They offer raw milk, honey and bel-patra (leaves of Aegle marmelos) to Lord Shiva’s lingam, along with flowers and dhoop (incense sticks).

This year, it will not be advisable for devotees to visit temples as crowded places makes it more vulnerable for people to transmit novel coronavirus. However, you can celebrate the day by wishing your friends and family members over messages and social media.

Here are some of the messages and wishes that you can share on Maha Shivratri 2021:

* May all your wishes come true, and the blessings of God remain with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri!

* Wishing you a very Happy Maha Shivratri! May the God grant all your wishes and bless you, with everlasting happiness!

* Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivratri.

* Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious night of Maha Shivratriand feel Lord Shiva’s divine presence. Here’s wishing you and your family ahead of Maha Shivratri.

* May Shiva bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity.

* Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

* May Bhole Nath guide you and your family all your life! Sending you my best wishes on the special occassion of Maha Shivratri

* May the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri.