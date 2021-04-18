Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Loved Ones

Every year, the first day of the Chithirai month is celebrated by Tamilians across the world as their new year. This year it will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 14. People on this day greet each other by saying Puthandu Vazthukal which means Happy New Year in Tamil. Hence, the day is also known as Puthandu or Varsha Pirappu. Also, in the Gregorian calendar, the Tamil New Year falls almost on the same day every year.

It is an eve when families come together to celebrate and feast together. However, due to the rise in coronavirus cases, celebrations will remain low-key. Here are a few wishes, messages and WhatsApp status that you can share with your family and friends to celebrate the day.

1. On this auspicious day, I wish you to have a happy journey of life. Wish you a very happy and prosperous year ahead. Puthandu Vazthuka!

2. As every end has a new beginning, therefore keep your spirits and thoughts unshaken and walk on the path to glory. Happy Puthandu!

3. Let this Tamil New Year bring lots of joy, good health, success and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Puthandu!

4. With a hope of a brighter future and a fruitful journey I wish you a very happy year ahead. Happy Tamil New Year!

5. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with all happiness, success and prosperity. Puthandu Vazthuka!

6. New aspirations, new hopes, new dreams, it’s a new beginning. May all your dreams come true and give you all those you have aspired for. Puthandu Vazthuka!

7. May you and your family be blessed with everlasting joy, contentment and prosperity. Have a blessed and wonderful Tamil New Year.

8. On this Tamil New Year, I wish you to be showered with the divine blessings of happiness and prosperity.

9. Let this Tamil New Year bring lots of cheer, affluence and peace to your life. May the Divine power give you enough strength to shine. Puthandu Vazthuka!

10. Hope you get the strength to face every challenge in your life and lead the way like a star in the year ahead. Happy Tamil New Year!

