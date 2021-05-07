Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Loved Ones

As per the Islamic calendar, Jamat Ul Vida is observed on the last day of the month of Ramzan before Ed-ul-fitr. It is also known as Friday of Farewell. Celebrate the day with your family and friends and send them beautiful wishes, messages and Whatsapp greetings.
- It’s more than just a Jamat Ul-Vida wishes, more than a message too; for it comes with warm and loving thoughts because it’s meant for you. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak.
- The petition is an astonishing trade we hand over our stresses to Allah he hands over peace to us.
- Friday is the balance of the week, Ramadan is the balance of the year and Hajj is the balance of life. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak!
- Wishing you & your family health, wealth, and lots of happiness on this auspicious day of Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak. May Allah keep showering his blessings on us and forgive us for all our sins in the present, past and future.
- As Ramadan departs from us yet again, we pray to see it again next year. I hope our prayers, fasts, and all the good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray all our sins are forgiven. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak.
- That the best day that the sun rises upon is the day of Jummah (Friday) – Prophet Muhammad.
- May the celebrations of Jumat Ul-Vida infuse your life with high spirits and bring along new hopes in your life. A very Happy Jumat Ul-Vida to you.
- Before the auspicious month of Ramadan ends, let us offer the best of the prayers to Allah to seek his love and blessings. Warm wishes on Jumat Ul-Vida to you.
- Wishing everyone a cheerful and blessed Jumat Ul-Vida. Let us make the most of this last Friday of this holy month by thanking Allah for all his blessingsThe celebrations of Jumat Ul-Vida are incomplete without seeking forgiveness for our sins and by offering our heartfelt prayers to Allah. Jumat Ul Vida Mubarak to all.
- Warm wishes on Jumat Ul-Vida to you and your loved ones. May you celebrate this special occasion together by offering prayers to Allah.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here