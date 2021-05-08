Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status to Share With Your Mom

Being a mother is not an easy job as her whole life is dedicated to her children. A mother tries to take care of her kids’ dream more than her own, as we have generally observed around us. It is said that a mother’s love is purest of all the loves, however, people often forget to recognize their sacrifices. Mother’s Day is usually celebrated on the second Sunday of May and this year it will be marked on May 9.

On this Mother’s Day, you can promise yourself to keep her happy and give the respect and love that she deserves. You can begin with heartfelt wishes on this day dedicated to them.

Here we have enlisted some of the beautiful wishes, messages, and quotes that will make your mom, a new mom, an aunt who is like your mom, feel special:

1. I’m so lucky to have you as my mother. I’m sure no one else would have put up with me this long. Happy Mother’s Day 2021.

2. Mom, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me. Happy Mother’s Day!

3. Happy Mother’s Day to a woman who deserves a medal. for putting up with me all these years.

4. To the mom, who bears all the pain and faces all the difficulties just to make me happy and comfortable, wish you a heartfelt Mother’s Day!

5. I wish one day I could grow up to become as graceful, as strong, as loving as you are. Wishing Happy Mother’s Day to the mom who inspires me.

6. For all the pain I have given you, I am sorry. But I promise that I will only give you smiles and happiness. Best wishes on Mother’s Day 2021.

7. Right from the start, you were the one who nurtured me, prayed over me, worried about me, guided me, and supported me in every pursuit. Happy Mother’s Day maa!

8. You are my best friend and you’ll always be. Thank you for guiding me through life and helping me become a better person.

9. Miss you Mum, can’t wait to be reunited so we can celebrate properly. Have a wonderful Mother’s Day and thanks for everything!

10. Mum, thanks for keeping it together and keeping us all going in these strange times. We love you! Happy Mother’s Day!

