Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones on Ram Navami

Every year on the ninth day of Chaitra month, devotees celebrate the birthday of Lord Rama. The deity was born in the Suryavanshi Ikshavaku dynasty and is worshipped as the Raja Ram of Ayodhya by the entire country. This year, the Ram Navami will be observed on April 21 and will begin at 12:43 am on Wednesday and will conclude at 12:35 am on April 22.

Ram Navami 2021: Puja Timings:

Ram Navami Puja Muhurat: 11:02 AM to 01:38 PM

On the occasion of Ram Navami 2021, here are some of the wishes you can send to your family and friends:

This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his blessings. Here’s wishing you and your family on this auspicious day

With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, May happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami

Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami 2021!

May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

May this auspicious occassion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ramnavmi.

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

