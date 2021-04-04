Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

(Representative image: Shutterstock)
The day is celebrated to represent the significance of five elements — Agni (fire), Prithvi (Earth), Jal (water), Vayu (air) and Akash (sky)
Rang Panchami is celebrated after five days of Holi on Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Phalguna month, as per the Amavasyant calendar and Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Chaitra month as per the Purnimant calendar. This year, the festival will be observed on Friday, April 2. As the name suggests, the festival is quite similar to Holi and celebrated with colours.
According to Hindu scriptures, the day is celebrated to represent the significance of five elements — Agni (fire), Prithvi (earth), Jal (water), Vayu (air) and Akash (sky) that forms the human body as well as the universe. As the festival is a celebration to express the bliss of the purification, you can extend your heartfelt wishes to your loved ones by sending these beautiful messages.
Rang Panchami wishes and messages
- Auspicious Red, Sunkissed Gold, Soothing Silver, Pretty Purple. Blissful Blue, Forever Green. I wish you and your family is blessed with the most colourful Rang Panchami.
- Celebrating the colours of our beautiful relationship, I wish you and your family all the bright hues of life. Happy Rang Panchami 2021!
- A true and caring relation doesn’t have to speak loud, a soft SMS is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Rang Panchami with a lot of fun.
- May God bless you with: Colours of Joy; Colours of Love; Colours of Happiness; Colours of Friendship; And all other colours you want to paint in your life. Happy Rang Panchami 2021!
- Red 4 prosperity. Green 4 happiness, blue 4 longevity, orange 4 progress, pink 4 friendship. Happy Rang Panchami 2021!
- God has been very kind to give us different colours of life so that we may enjoy ourselves as humans to the fullest. May you enjoy the colours of Rang Panchami.
- If wishes come in rainbow colours then I would send the brightest one to say Happy Rang Panchami!
- Fortunate is the one who has friends and family to immerse in colours with. Have a joyous Rang Panchami filled with love, colour and happiness!
- May God fill your life with beautiful colours of happiness, good health, prosperity and peace. Wishing you a very Happy Rang Panchami!
- May all the seven colours of the rainbow come together this Rang Panchami and bless your life with happiness and joy.