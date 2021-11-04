Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Deepavali

The time of the year is here when we dress up in our finery and light up our homes with diyas and lamps. It is one of the much-awaited festivals that stands for prosperity. According to Ramayana, Lord Rama, his wife Sita and brother Laxmana finally returned to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the demon king Raavana. Diwali marks his return to his home.

It is the excitement to share, spend time with your loved ones that multiply the joy of Diwali. People organise parties, indulge in delicacies, play games, cards and have a gala time. On this day, people come together to celebrate light, life and goodness. It is a festival that symbolizes love, togetherness, happiness, joy, and enthusiasm. People visit each other’s houses to exchange sweets and gifts.

Diwali is a celebration full of unforgettable “oh-so-sweet” moments with our beloved people. The recipes aren’t complete unless the dinner table is adorned with scrumptious traditional sweets that will leave all wanting more.

People always look for ways to make this festival special for their loved ones and one of the ways is to send them heartfelt Diwali messages filled with love and blessings.

Here, we have enlisted some beautiful Happy Diwali wishes and Diwali greetings that can be sent to family, friends, colleagues, and relatives:

Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali!

Wish you are blessed with peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2021!

All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in this light and enjoy the festival of lights.

Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and also in the years to come.

May This Divine Festival Color The Pages of Your Life With Peace, Joy And Happiness. Happy Diwali!

Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali.

May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life and bring peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2021.

Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!

With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives.

