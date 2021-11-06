Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Celebrate Brother, Sister Bond

Bhai Dooj, a festival dedicated to the lovely bond between siblings is celebrated two days after Diwali. It is also called Bhau Bheej and Bhai Phota. The festival is much similar to the Raksha Bandhan and is celebrated to cherish the bond of brothers and sisters. The ritual begins with the sisters performing the Tika ceremony by putting ‘tilak’ on the brother’s forehead and praying for his long and happy lives.

They also give gifts to their brothers to express their love. According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day after the new moon or Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Kartik month.

Here are some of the best heartwarming wishes that you can send to your brothers and sisters on Bhai Dooj:

1. For my sweet sister, sending loving Bhai Dooj wishes for you. I send my love and promise to protect and love you till my last breath of life.

2. Wishing a very Happy Bhai Dooj to all the brothers and sisters. May God bless your relationship with happiness, understanding and lots of love.

3. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I wish the warmth and love that we both share, gets stronger and deeper with each passing day of our lives. Wishing a very Happy Bhai Dooj.

4. Warm greetings on Bhai Dooj to you. I pray for the best of your health, happiness and prosperity because you are certainly the most important person to me on this planet.

5. As I pray for your long and healthy life, I wish you a very Happy Bhai Dooj. May each and every day of your life be full of happiness and celebrations.

6. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I just want to tell you that I feel so fortunate to have you in my life…. Happy Bhai Dooj to you.

7. I pray for your happiness and health, success and prosperity this Bhai Dooj…. May our bond of love is always blessed by Almighty.

8. Happy Bhai Dooj to the brother who means the world to me…. When you are there, I know I can conquer this world… I can face all the challenges in life… Love you lots.

9. We may fight the most but we also love each other the most…. Cheers to this beautiful bond of love that we share… Happy Bhai Dooj to my loving brother.

10. Warm wishes on Bhai Dooj to my dearest brother who has been my biggest support and strength. Always stay the same.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.