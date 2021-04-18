Wishes, Greetings and WhatsApp Status For Your Loved Ones

The festival of Bihu marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring season. It also marks the Assamese New Year and is quite significant for the farmers of Assam. The seven-day festival is celebrated thrice a year and known as Rongali, Kongali and Bhogali Bihu. Rongali Bihu also known as Bohag Bihu is the most important amongst the three. People in Assam celebrate the festival with full fervour and enthusiasm. They make traditional dishes, wear new clothes and express their joy by singing folk songs.

On this auspicious occasion, we have enlisted some heartfelt wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages to share with your friends, families and loved ones. You can share these beautiful quotes and make them feel special

1. May this Bohag Bihu bring peace and prosperity to the lives of all. Happy Bohag Bihu!

2. Wishing you a year of Pleasure, Satisfaction, Peace, and Prosperity. Joyful Bohag Bihu!

3. Let this Bihu usher a good year, both materially and spiritually. Joyful Bohag Bihu!

4. Wish you a very Happy Bihu. May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival of Bihu.

5. May this festival fill up your life with enthusiasm and energy and helps to bring prosperity and happiness to you and your family. Happy Bihu!

6. May this Bihu provide you with the strength to fulfil all your dreams. Happy Bohag Bihu!

7. Let us welcome this Bohag Bihu with great hope, eagerness and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity.

8. Another Bohag Bihu is here! Let this New Year herald new optimism, zeal and cheer.

9. Rongali Bihu is all about new and fresh so let’s banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bohag Bihu!

10. Enjoy the festive season! Sing and dance with fun…Wishing you happiness on this Bihu!

