Wishes, Funny Messages, Jokes and Whatsapp status

1st April has always been a day of fun and frolic, wherein people find themselves exchanging or engaging in harmless pranks, cracking jokes, with no qualms. So don’t forget to laugh this April Fool’s Day and spread cheer as laughing is the best medicine.

Here are some funny messages, Jokes and Whatsapp status lines that you could share this April Fool’s Day.

Funny Messages:1. It’s April Fools’ Day! Wishing you a day that’s ‘fool’ of fun!

2. Today is April Fools’ Day. Believe nothing and trust no one. Just like any other day.

3. Mix a little foolishness with your prudence: It’s good to be silly at the right moment.-Horace

4. You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time. – Abraham Lincoln

5. Isn’t it appropriate that the month of the tax begins with April Fool’s Day and ends with cries of May Day!

6. Wise men don’t need advice. Fools won’t take it.-Benjamin Franklin

7. A day will come when the whole world will celebrate your name, your fame, your thoughts, but you have to wait for that day. It’s April 1st.

8. Happy April Fool’s day! You can run, you can hide but you can never get away from my pranks! You should not turn around, because I’m just right behind you, waiting for you to finish this message and get on with my prank. Did you turn around? I was just kidding!

Jokes:1. What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!

2. Which day of the year do monkeys like best? The first of Ape-ril!

3. You are precious to me I cannot live my life without you even for a minute You are my life and I can feel you everywhere! Don’t put much pressure on your little brain! I am talking about oxygen.

4. Why was the donkey annoying his friend? It was April Mules’ Day!

5. This is the best day to propose to a girl! If she accepts, then fine, otherwise, celebrate April Fool’s Day!

6. What do you call a hammer bought on April 1st? April tool.

7. What’s a stepladder’s favourite holiday? April Stool’s Day!

8. I don’t always joke on April Fools’ Day…Just kidding, I do.

Go ahead, pick your favourite messages and enjoy the Fool’s Day!!