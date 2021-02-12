Wishes and Messages to Share with Your Special One

Valentine’s Day is just two days away now. Before the couples in love celebrate the day of love, February 12 marks Hug Day. On this day of the Valentine’s week, couples hug their partners. Celebrating their affection for each other, lovebirds also exchange gifts throughout Valentine’s week which starts on February 7 and ends on February 14. Hug Day is the sixth day of the week and comes right before the Kiss Day, which is celebrated on February 13.

Here are some of the wishes and messages you can share with your loved one on Friday 12, Hug Day:

— If a hug could convey how much I love you, I would hold you in my arms forever.

— Hug is a great gift — one size fits all, and it’s easy to exchange. Happy hug day!

— In the warmth of my hug, you will feel the depth of my emotion. Happy hug day!

— Waiting for you to come and embrace me in your arms. Happy Hug Day!

— Hugging is a way of saying that you matter to me! Happy Hug Day!

— Hug me tight so that nobody can take you away from me.

— The best place for me in the world is in your arms! Wish you a very Happy Hug Day!

— Sending a warm hug your way, to let you know I am thinking of you today.

— You can’t wrap love in a box but you can surely wrap your love in arms. Happy Hug Day!

— All my burdens are lifted when you hug me. Wish you a very Happy Hug Day!

— When things are not fine between us, all I need from you is a hug to make it right. Happy Hug Day!

— Sometimes all it takes to brighten up your day is a hug from the right person.

— Hugs are those universal medicines that can heal any illness. Happy Hug Day!