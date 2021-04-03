Wishes and Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

Easter Sunday, one of the most significant festivals in the Christian calendar, is the day on which Jesus Christ was resurrected after his crucifixion. This year Easter will be celebrated on April 4. Also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, the day marks the conclusion of the Passion of Jesus, which is led by fasting and prayer for a 40-day period. After observing the 40-days-long Lent, members of the Christian community celebrate the festival by indulging in lavish treats.

Easter eggs, candies and bunnies are traditions, widely followed around the world. Eggs are symbolic of the tomb from which Christ was resurrected on Easter. Easter eggs are usually decorated and painted in bright colours.

Here is a collection of Easter 2021 wishes to send to your loved ones:

-Happy Easter wishes to your family! I hope you’re surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.

-Here’s to hoping this Easterbrings your family health, happiness, and lots of love. Avery happy Easter to you

-Wishing you all the love and happiness that only Easter can bring. Have a joyous celebration with your family!

-Easter is a time of reflection and joy. When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith. I wish you and your family a pleased Easter

-Happy Easter to a special bunny! May your day be filled with fun and joy and lots of delicious chocolate Easter bunnies and peeps!

-During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter. Happy Easter to you

-May the Lord bless your home with happiness and unwavering faith this Easter. May health and prosperity come your way for now and forever. Happy Easter to you

-Wishing you sunshine and a basket full of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!

-May Easter bring your life colour, brightness, joy and, of course, lots of chocolate eggs and bunnies

-During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter

-Giving thanks for friends like you on this special occasion. Happy Easter!

-Easter symbolizes the renewal of life. I wish you and your family the renewal of life, love, and happiness. Happy Easter to you

-Stay blessed, be happy and have a wonderful Easter!

-Happy Easter to you, may all your heart’s most fond desires come true!

-Sending you Easter blessings and wishing you a reflective, peaceful holiday.

-Easter brings fun, Easter bring Happiness, Easter brings God’s endless blessings, Easter brings love and the freshness of spring. Happy Easter to you and your family!

-Here’s to an Easter spent remembering what the holiday is really about: peace, forgiveness, and the gift of Jesus