Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic hits back to beat Cameron Norrie, sets up Nick Kyrgios final | Tennis News

Most Grand Slam men’s singles final appearances:32 – @DjokerNole31 – Roger Federer30 – Rafael Nadal19 – Ivan L… https://t.co/YXb05mASs4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 1657299662000

LONDON: Top seed Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios after recovering from a torrid start to overwhelm Britain’s Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Friday.For an hour on a sun-baked Centre Court, inspired ninth seed Norrie outshone the 20-time Grand Slam champion and looked capable of a huge upset in his first major semi-final.

The partisan home crowd roared its approval as Norrie capitalised on a rash of Djokovic errors to win five successive games and take the opening set.

Djokovic. Kyrgios.Centre Court. Sunday.#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/GUldzbDgmR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 1657299240000

Djokovic, bidding for a fourth successive Wimbledon title and seventh in all, soon settled down into his usual rhythm though and gradually seized the initiative.

From the moment the Serbian broke Norrie’s serve in the eighth game of the second set it was largely one-way traffic.

Norrie battled hard in the fourth set as the crowd found its voice again but ultimately could not resist Djokovic’s march into a men’s record 32nd Grand Slam final.

Australian Kyrgios, handed a walkover in the semi-final by injured Spaniard Rafa Nadal, now stands between the 35-year-old Djokovic and a 21st Grand Slam title.