Will Surya Grahan be Visible in India? Check Date, Time and Other Details

On June 10, Thursday, the world will witness the first solar eclipse of the year after seeing the rare cosmic events of supermoon and a total lunar eclipse a few days ago. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes in between the earth and the sun and blocks the light of the sun from falling on earth.

There are three types of solar eclipses – total, partial and annular. This will be an annular solar eclipse which occurs when the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun. The moon comes in the center, leaving the sun’s outer edges visible and this appears to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the moon.

Solar Eclipse June 2021: Timings and Places where it will be visible

The 2021 annular solar eclipse will start at 01:42 PM (IST) and will be visible till 06:41 PM (IST). The total duration of the annular eclipse will be around 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

As per NASA, the solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Russia, Canada, and Greenland. It will first be seen in northern Ontario and the north side of Lake Superior for about three minutes. At its peak, the Ring of Fire will be seen from Greenland. Sky gazers in Siberia and the North Pole will also witness this rare phenomenon, while some countries of Europe, North America and Asia will witness a partial solar eclipse.

Solar Eclipse June 2021: Will it be visible in India

The ‘ring of fire’ will not be visible in India, except for few north-eastern extremes of the country in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh for a few minutes before sunset.

Second Solar Eclipse of 2021

The next solar eclipse of 2021 will appear on December 4. This celestial event will also be not visible in India. People from South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, parts of the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica will get to witness the fourth eclipse of 2021.

